Glenn Close Reveals "Childhood Trauma," Processes Long-Term Effects of MRA "Cult"

Film star, philanthropist, and mental health advocate Glenn Close , 74, recently opened up about how she was brought up from the ages of 7 to 22 in a "group called MRA," which the actress likened to "basically a cult."

"It's astounding that something that you went through at such an early stage in your life still has such a potential to be destructive," she revealed in the new Apple TV Plus series The Me You Can't See from her home in Montana. "I think that's childhood trauma."

As viewers learn more about Glenn Close's personal life and her upbringing, many are curious about the Wife star's parents, marriages, and whether she has ties to any religion.