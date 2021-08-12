Is 'CODA' Based on a Real-Life Family? It's Actually a Remake

Apple TV Plus's CODA is a heartfelt drama about Ruby, a high school senior who is the only hearing person in her family. As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is responsible for a lot at a young age. On top of her regular high school work, she also helps the family on their fishing boat and interprets for her parents and brother.

But after discovering she has a gift for singing, Ruby has to make a hard decision in the final months of high school: move away from home to pursue her passion for music or give up her personal dreams in order to continue to be a dutiful daughter to her family.

The film will have you reaching for tissues, to be sure. But is CODA based on a true story?