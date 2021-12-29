Where Did Paul Thomas Anderson Get the Title 'Licorice Pizza' From?

But there’s nothing in the entire film that alludes to its title or explains why the movie is called Licorice Pizza. There is no licorice or pizza consumed over the course of its two-hour-and-13-minute run time.

Licorice Pizza is actually named after a famous SoCal record store that existed in the late ‘70s and ‘80s, according to Thrillist. The term is also slang for vinyl records, which have the appearance of shiny, black licorice and are the size of a small pizza.