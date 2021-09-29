Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Son Is the Lead of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Newest Flick

Prior to his death in 2014, Philip Seymour Hoffman was one of the most celebrated and sought-out actors in America. Now his son, Cooper Hoffman , is set to star in a major motion picture with a longtime collaborator of Philip's.

Philip Seymour Hoffman's son Cooper is in 'Licorice Pizza.'

Paul Thomas Anderson is an Oscar-winning director known for putting out incredible pieces like There Will Be Blood, Punch Drunk Love, Magnolia, The Master, and other critically acclaimed films. His upcoming project, Licorice Pizza, features a slew of top Hollywood names: Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, John C. Reilly, Maya Rudolph, Tom Waits, and some delightfully surprising choices in Benny Safdie and Alana Haim.

But there's been a lot of buzz around the film because its lead is being played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman's son, Cooper. Cooper is one of three kids Philip has with his partner, Mimi O'Donnell. They also have two daughters, Tallulah and Willa.

Philip Seymour Hoffman worked closely with Paul Thomas Anderson on a number of films, which makes Cooper's starring role in his next movie extra interesting. Hoffman received the Oscar win for Bennett Miller's Capote, but it's his work with Anderson that is usually discussed the most. Well, that and this scene from Mission Impossible III.

Now, his son Cooper is following in his footsteps, and fans of Paul Thomas Anderson's work found the casting for Licorice Pizza a sort of heartwarming tribute to the actor's late father.

I’m starting to feel bittersweet in that PTA’s Licorice Pizza not only marks the feature film debuts of both Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman but that again, Cooper is carrying his father’s (Philip Seymour Hoffman, RIP always!) legacy 😢 pic.twitter.com/1vAYmIgvTY — J.P (McKay’s DLU & PTA’s Licorice Pizza HYPE!) (@MovieBaller_JP) September 27, 2021

In Licorice Pizza, Cooper plays Gary Valentine. The film's official synopsis reads: "Licorice Pizza is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love."

The film marks Cooper's first major acting role, and that's a pretty big movie to be a part of as an inaugural gig. Some will say he has pretty big acting shoes to fill since his father was such a force on the screen.

Take, for example, Philip's role in Punch Drunk Love. He plays a grimy mattress salesman who attempts to blackmail Adam Sandler's character (Barry) and delivers some of the movie's best scenes. In fact, he's regarded as one of the best characters to have ever been portrayed in one of PTA's movies. Just check out this incredible bit of Hoffman's work below:

In Magnolia he played a magically sympathetic home health aide who clearly loved their job and this was right after his scene-stealing work in Boogie Nights as Dirk Diggler's creepy fan who tries to kiss him and then apologized profusely. One of the most impressive roles he pulled off, however, was his not-L-Ron-Hubbard role in The Master.

Hoffman plays Lancaster Dodd, the founder of a cult that bears a striking resemblance to Scientology. Two years after the release of the film, Hoffman died by suicide, striking a huge blow to the entertainment community.

Bring on the Cooper Hoffman/Michael Gandolfini buddy movie, please. — Sean Burns (@SeanMBurns) September 27, 2021