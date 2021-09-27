Paul Thomas Anderson's Latest Flick, 'Licorice Pizza,' Debuts First Trailer

The official trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza has debuted. The film stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, who often collaborated with Paul. The two are joined by household names, including Bradley Cooper , Sean Penn, Tom Waits, and Benny Safdie. The supporting cast includes Maya Rudolph, Skyler Gisondo, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Ben Stiller, among others.

According to film distributor United Artists Releasing, "Licorice Pizza is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around, and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973." Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks one couple's treacherous navigation of first love.

Cooper Hoffman plays the film's protagonist, a teen actor named Gary Valentine (no, not the one from The King of Queens ) who befriends Bradley Cooper's character, film producer Jon Peters . Jon Peters is a real-life Hollywood producer whose credits include the 1976 film A Star Is Born (Bradley directed and starred in the 2018 remake).

The coming-of-age story marks Paul Thomas Anderson's ninth feature film. His roster of acclaimed movies includes Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Punch-Drunk Love, There Will Be Blood, The Master, Inherent Vice, and the 2017 historical drama Phantom Thread, which received an Academy Award for Best Costume Design.

MGM, via United Artists, will premiere Licorice Pizza in limited release on Nov. 26. The drama is scheduled to open nationwide on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.

How old is Alana Haim?

Alana Haim, known as "Baby Haim" of the all-girl American pop-rock band Haim, is making her acting debut in Licorice Pizza. Alana Haim plays Alana Kane, a young woman who constantly hangs out with Gary and his 15-year-old friends. The age of her character is unknown, but it seems she is older than Gary.

As for Alana Haim herself, she is 29 years old. The singer and actress was born on Dec. 15, 1991, in the San Fernando Valley, Calif. to Mordechai "Moti" Haim, an Israeli-born drummer and Donna, a singer. Over the last 13 years, Alana and her sisters have made names for themselves with their band, Haim. The group's musicial style ranges, but more often then not, they are labeled as pop rock.

Source: MGM

Paul Thomas Anderson filmed the majority of his new movie Licorice Pizza last fall, during the pandemic. While it takes place in the San Fernando Valley, the movie was shot mostly in Los Angeles. Licorice Pizza's trailer is set to David Bowie's "Life on Mars?" and it's obvious how perfectly the soundtrack fits the movie's 1970s aesthetic. The sounds of the '70s are some of the best to come out of music, and we are excited to hear the other tunes that make it into the film.

You can watch Licorice Pizza in theaters this holiday season. But, for now, check out the trailer below: