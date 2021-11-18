The True Story Behind 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' Is Just as Emotional as the New Movie Musical

Tick, Tick…Boom! was Jonathan Larson’s biggest project before writing his much more well-known magnum opus, Rent. When Jonathan first wrote it, he described it as a “rock monologue” — it was a meta sort of artist’s lament about Jonathan’s own experiences writing a musical.

He was also simultaneously working on writing Rent while having just finished up a “failed” run of what he thought would be his big break, Superbia.