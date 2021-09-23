The 'Dear Evan Hansen' Movie Was Filmed in Authentic High School Locations

In recent months, the Dear Evan Hansen film adaptation has caused quite a stir across the internet. Every aspect of the film — from the casting of Ben Platt in the titular role to the plot of the movie-musical — caused controversy, but at last, the film has opened in theaters. While there are people who still have qualms with Dear Evan Hansen, there is one thing that the film has right: the setting.

Where was Dear Evan Hansen filmed? Here's what we know about the movie musical's set.