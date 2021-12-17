Guillermo del Toro Made Sure to Find the Perfect Filming Location for 'Nightmare Alley'

Nightmare Alley follows Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), a downtrodden but ambitious man who finds himself in the favor of workers for a traveling carnival. Using the knowledge he gains from the mysterious carnies, he plans to enact a dangerous con targeting the wealthy elite of 1940s New York. The film also stars Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchette, Toni Colette, Willem Dafoe, and Ron Perlman.

Never one to eschew the small details, del Toro knew exactly where he wanted to film this movie.