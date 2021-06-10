The 2021 Heist Movie 'The Misfits' Was Filmed On-Location in the Middle East — Details!

Since the majority of the film takes place in the Middle East, it's not surprising that the team decided to shoot in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to capture the essence and culture of the UAE.

"After visiting and scouting Abu Dhabi, we were blown away," said producer Kia Jam in 2019, per The National. "We all agreed in order to do the film justice, production would have to take place primarily on location in Abu Dhabi rather than LA, and we set up our base at the spectacular Jumeirah at Etihad Towers."