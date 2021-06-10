The 2021 Heist Movie 'The Misfits' Was Filmed On-Location in the Middle East — Details!By Gabrielle Bernardini
Jun. 10 2021, Published 1:14 p.m. ET
The action-packed film The Misfits follows a "band of modern-day Robin Hoods [who] recruit a renowned thief to help steal millions in gold bars stashed underneath one of the world's most secure prisons." So, what could possibly go wrong?
Directed by Renny Harlin, the heist film stars Pierce Brosnan as the master thief, Jamie Chung, Nick Cannon, Mike Angelo, Hermione Corfield, Rami Jaber, and Tim Roth.
With the majority of the film taking place in the Middle East, fans may be wondering: Where was The Misfits filmed? Keep reading to find out more about the movie's gorgeous filming locations, and why one scene was shot in Pierce's actual hotel room.
'The Misfits' was shot in several locations in the Middle East.
Since the majority of the film takes place in the Middle East, it's not surprising that the team decided to shoot in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to capture the essence and culture of the UAE.
"After visiting and scouting Abu Dhabi, we were blown away," said producer Kia Jam in 2019, per The National. "We all agreed in order to do the film justice, production would have to take place primarily on location in Abu Dhabi rather than LA, and we set up our base at the spectacular Jumeirah at Etihad Towers."
Throughout filming, Pierce also shared several snaps of his wild adventures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
"The Misfits in Abu Dhabi, a heist movie, directed by @rennyharlin ...oh! and let’s not forget my buddy Chuck the camel," he captioned an Instagram video on set with three camels.
In another clip he shared with his followers, the James Bond actor posted a clip of stingrays being fed. "On the set of The Misfits @atlantisthepalm Dubai ...feeding time... with the sounds of the set."
One scene in 'The Misfits' was shot in Pierce Brosnan's hotel room.
In an interview with Forbes, the film's director confirmed a rumor that one scene in the movie was filmed in Pierce's hotel room because the weather on the day of shooting preventing the cast and crew from filming outside.
"It’s true," Renny told the outlet, confirming the story that the scene was shot in Pierce's luxury hotel room.
He continued, "We quickly needed a location and the only location spectacular enough for the scene was Pierce’s room. That’s kind of unusual that you get to shoot in your star’s room, but Pierce is that kind of guy—very generous and lovely to work with."
So, where was the scene shot?
In an Instagram pic, Pierce revealed that while filming in the Middle East, he stayed at the Jumeirah at Etihad Towers. "Thank you [to the] kind hearted staff @jumeirahetihadtowers for making my stay in your home one that I will always treasure. Love life Abu Dhabi," he captioned a snap of the towers.
The Misfits will premiere exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 11.