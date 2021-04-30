The Killer Has Returned — What to Know About Season 9 of 'Dexter'!

He's back ...

After what many fans decided was a disastrous conclusion of the Showtime series Dexter, the titular serial killer is finally returning for a 10-episode event.

Michael C. Hall is reprising his iconic role as the murderous Dexter Morgan for Season 9 of the series, and eager fans finally got a first look at the revival thanks to a teaser trailer of the new season.

