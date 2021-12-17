These Easter Eggs in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Hint at the MCU's Future

It was Uncle Ben who first says, “With great power comes great responsibility” in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man starring Tobey Maguire.

This line comes full circle in No Way Home when Aunt May, played by Marisa Tomei in the MCU, utters it to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. She says it moments before she dies, and Peter is left with a mission to save innocent people who become villains due to unfortunate circumstances.