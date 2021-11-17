A Scene in the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Is Reminiscent of a Spider-Man Tragedy

A Scene in the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Is Reminiscent of a Spider-Man TragedyBy Jamie Lerner
Nov. 17 2021, Published 1:17 p.m. ET
Every time Marvel gives us even a breadcrumb, it’s impossible not to latch onto every little detail. And now that a new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is here, we definitely have a lot more questions about what to expect. One of the biggest questions the trailer raises concerns MJ’s fate.
Marvel’s Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is finally with the girl of his dreams: MJ (Zendaya). But once his identity is revealed, he goes to Doctor Strange to help him turn back time, creating a crack in the multiverse. Within all of this, MJ and Peter’s best friend, Ned (Jacob Batalon), get wrapped up in the danger. So does MJ die in Spider-Man: No Way Home?
The trailer hints that MJ could die in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’
In the new trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man film, MJ gets into a life-threatening situation when Peter is busy fighting back against the villains. In a clip that’s eerily reminiscent of one of the most heartbreaking moments in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, MJ seems like she’s falling to her death. In the trailer, she falls off a building’s scaffolding.
Although Spider-Man (we’re not sure if it’s Tom Holland or not under the mask) reaches out for MJ’s hand, anything could happen. MJ could actually fall and die, or Spider-Man could grab her hand in a major moment of relief. However, if she does die, it wouldn’t be the first time a leading lady has died in the Spidey-verse.
The moment MJ falls in the ‘No Way Home’ trailer mirrors a scene in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’
(Warning: *SPOILERS* for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 below.)
In The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker's (Andrew Garfield) love interest, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), falls to her death in a shocking moment. Fans at the time did not believe the writers would kill off such a major character, but they really did it. That’s because Amazing Spider-Man 2 is actually based on the comic book Amazing Spider-Man #121.
In both stories, Spider-Man’s effort to stop time causes Gwen Stacy to slip and fall off the clock tower. Gwen consequently falls to her death in a tragic moment, forcing Peter to regret his decisions and reconcile her death in the following film. In the trailer for No Way Home, we can’t help but see the similarities between Gwen’s death and MJ’s fall.
Fans have theories about what happens to MJ in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’
People have a lot of thoughts about what really happens to MJ in the upcoming Spider-Man flick. If MJ does die, it could play into Peter’s wish to turn back time so that he can hide his true identity once again. What happens when you mess with time and the multiverse? This also somewhat mirrors how Gwen dies in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, when she falls while Peter attempts to stop the clock.
However, a favorite fan theory is that MJ lives, but not how we think. While we fully expect Tom Holland’s Peter to be her savior, many fans are hopeful that Andrew Garfield’s Peter will make a cameo to right his old wrong. It would feel both gratifying for Gwen Stacy fans and would clear some guilt for Andrew’s Peter so that he can move on in his universe.
Whatever the truth may be, we highly doubt that Marvel will kill off MJ, considering she’s played by the extremely famous Zendaya. Plus, they’re only in high school! They’re too young to die! We wouldn’t be able to emotionally process a sudden MJ death.
Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.