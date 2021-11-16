A New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Is Coming, and It's Going to Break the Internet

On Nov. 13, Sony announced a massive trailer launch fan event for Tuesday, Nov. 16. The No Way Home event is happening at the Regal Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles and promises BIG surprises for those in attendance (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, perhaps?).

However, if you can't make it to L.A., the trailer will be released online after the event is over. Per Sony Pictures, we can expect the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer to debut online on Nov. 16 as well.