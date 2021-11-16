A New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Is Coming, and It's Going to Break the Internet

A New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Is Coming, and It's Going to Break the InternetBy Allison DeGrushe
Nov. 16 2021, Published 11:43 a.m. ET
Marvel fans, assemble! After several months of anticipation, we're finally about to see the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' third Spidey installment, which will debut exclusively in theaters, has infinite amounts of speculation and hype surrounding it, including when the second trailer is releasing.
Luckily, Sony and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have provided fans with a pretty clear answer. So, without further ado, let's reveal the No Way Home trailer two release date.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer two release date revealed.
Our spidey sense is tingling because we don't have to wait long for Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer two. On Monday, Nov. 15, Marvel Studios confirmed on Twitter that the second Spider-Man: No Way Home will release on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
On Nov. 13, Sony announced a massive trailer launch fan event for Tuesday, Nov. 16. The No Way Home event is happening at the Regal Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles and promises BIG surprises for those in attendance (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, perhaps?).
However, if you can't make it to L.A., the trailer will be released online after the event is over. Per Sony Pictures, we can expect the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer to debut online on Nov. 16 as well.
The entertainment studio celebrated the release date and time for Spider-Man: No Way Home with a video previewing the upcoming trailer. The video features our favorite trio — Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, and Zendaya — watching and reacting to the second trailer.
The video is a part of a tweet from 8:30 p.m. EST and indicates that fans will get to see the trailer in "T-minus 24 hours." Thus, we can safely assume that Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer two drops at around 8:30 p.m. EST.
'No Way Home' brings back several characters from the pre-MCU Spidey films.
Tom Holland's third solo Spider-Man film kick starts the multiverse with the arrival of villains from past Spidey films.
So far, we can expect to see Alfred Molina reprising his role as Doc Ock from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 and Jamie Foxx as Electro from Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The first trailer and poster tease the return of the Green Goblin, and superfans are hoping that Willem Dafoe reprises his role from Sam Raimi's franchise.
The biggest rumors are those regarding the possible return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Spider-Man. Also, fans theorize that Charlie Cox is reprising his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil from the Netflix series of the same name.
For now, we'll have to wait and see. But remember, don't get your hopes up because you don't want to be disappointed. Also, the internet is most likely going to break once this trailer releases, so beware.
Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer two debuts online on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8:30 p.m. EST, and catch the film exclusively in theaters on Friday, Dec. 17.