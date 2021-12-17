‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ Ending: Spoilers Ahead That Make Sense of the Massive Film

Marvel's been keeping especially busy as of late. What with the debut of Disney Plus series like Falcon & The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and films like Shang-Chi, Black Widow, and The Eternals, there's more than enough to keep superhero flick fans engaged.

However, it's hard to argue that there's been a Marvel title that's drummed up more intrigue, speculation, and excitement than Spider-Man: No Way Home. And with a ton of viewers catching early shows of it, many are asking to have its ending explained.