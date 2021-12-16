'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Reveals a New Suit for the Titular Web-Slinging Hero

Based on the trailers and clips already making the rounds on social media, the long-awaited threequel looks to be one of the biggest superhero films of all time. With the return of several fan-favorite supervillains and the possible team-up of three Spider-Men, it's bound to change the world.

Not to mention, Spider-Man is going through significant wardrobe changes in this movie, including a new black and gold suit. What does it mean? How does he get a hold of the costume? Let's find out!