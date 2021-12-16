'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Reveals a New Suit for the Titular Web-Slinging Hero

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Reveals a New Suit for the Titular Web-Slinging HeroBy Allison DeGrushe
Dec. 16 2021, Published 10:58 a.m. ET
All Marvel fans, assemble! The day we've all been waiting for is almost here. That's right — it's just about time for us to all head to the movie theater, grab our favorite snacks, pop a squat, and finally witness the epic conclusion of the first (and hopefully not last) MCU Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Based on the trailers and clips already making the rounds on social media, the long-awaited threequel looks to be one of the biggest superhero films of all time. With the return of several fan-favorite supervillains and the possible team-up of three Spider-Men, it's bound to change the world.
Not to mention, Spider-Man is going through significant wardrobe changes in this movie, including a new black and gold suit. What does it mean? How does he get a hold of the costume? Let's find out!
What's the deal with the new black and gold Spider-Man suit in 'No Way Home'?
We've seen our favorite web-slinging Avenger wear a black suit before — call back to the stealth suit in Far From Home — but no one took it seriously. Dubbed "Night Monkey," the costume was worn by Peter as a way for him to hide his identity from his classmates on their summer European trip.
Now, we can expect the fresh black and gold suit to be a force to be reckoned with, as there are several upgrades we haven't seen before. One report claims it's just Peter's regular suit inside out, is that really the case? Maybe.
The physicality of the suit certainly backs up the rumor since the prominent lines and symbols could undoubtedly be the interior wiring, but we don't want to believe this. It might take away from the stunning and robust design.
But wait — it looks like Doctor Strange plays a critical part in assembling Spidey's new black and gold suit. If you look at the photo at the top of the page, it looks like Spider-Man is using a bit of Mystic Arts magic to help him battle the various villains.
So cool, right? We are eager to see our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man don this suit and, hopefully, activate a bit of sorcery to overpower his enemies and save the world yet again.
Tom Holland said that Spider-Man needs a new suit by the end of 'No Way Home.'
At the world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the star of the franchise and the face behind the iconic mask, Tom Holland, revealed to reporters that Spider-Man needs a new costume following the events of the film.
"When you see the end of this movie, he's going to need a new suit. He's definitely going to need a new suit," Tom said during the TikTok live stream event.
It seems Spider-Man will go through a lot in this film, and this might be the biggest fight of his life. We hope he can salvage his secret identity before it's too late, but with the arrival of the multiverse, anything could happen.
Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres exclusively in theaters on Dec. 17.