Marvel Officially Sucks if ‘No Way Home’ Doesn’t Have Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield

Marvel Officially Sucks if ‘No Way Home’ Doesn’t Have Tobey Maguire or Andrew GarfieldBy Mustafa Gatollari
Nov. 17 2021, Published 1:09 p.m. ET
"You can't have your cake and eat it too" has to be one of the dumbest sayings that has ever existed. What kind of absolute mop would try and make someone feel guilty for having a slice of cake and eating it? In fact, I believe that people who want to have cake and eat it are wonderful humans who are all about follow-through.
And a lot of Marvel fans who are eagerly anticipating Spider-Man: No Way Home definitely hope the mega studio giants will give them two slices of cake named Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
It's already been revealed that both Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus are going to make an appearance in the flick.
And while that may seem like a crazy idea (but not that crazy — we're talking about someone who got powers after being bit by a radioactive spider here) Marvel has routinely pleased tons of fans by crafting ambitious crossover events that helped morph all things superhero-related into the biggest long-standing cinematic phenomenon of all time.
The latest crop of Spider-Man movies probably best exemplifies that aspect of the studio's trademark. The way Tom Holland's movies came to exist in the first place is a crossover event in itself!
Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home are all joint ventures between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, and while Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective Spidey franchises hold a special spot in fans' hearts, it's hard to argue that they're on the same "level" in terms of hitting that sweet spot for both viewers and critics alike.
There's also the fact that the Spiderman series was the first Marvel franchise to introduce the idea of a multiverse on the big screen with Sony's Into the Spiderverse, which was a huge hit for the production studio.
The concept resonated with fans, and Marvel immediately got to work, incorporating other beloved Marvel characters, like Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange.
So what Marvel and Sony have set up for fans is a huge promise, especially since that jaw-dropping trailer showed Spider-Man villains from other films: Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard.
That's definitely a lot for Spidey to handle on his own. If he's got some help from Dr. Strange, then maybe he'll be fine, but that's not what people want to see.
Fans have been positively freaking out at the prospect of seeing both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprise their roles as the web-slinger in No Way Home, and if Sony and Marvel don't follow through on that promise, it would feel like a giant letdown. After all, if so many villains were able to travel inter-dimensionally. Why can't other Spideys?
What have Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire said about being in 'No Way Home'?
Garfield has come out and said flat-out that he isn't in the film, but then again, Marvel would probably do anything to keep this secret under wraps. It's arguably the biggest ace in the hole that the studio's got and one of the biggest moves that they could pull to try and get folks into theaters.
Tobey Maguire has stayed pretty quiet about the rumors, and Tom Holland — who's infamous for spoiling the flicks he's in — has teetered from nearly confirming that the two fellow Spider-Man actors are in the movie to also denying their involvement entirely. Some even think that Marvel "slipped up" and revealed that the flick will feature three Peter Parkers.
At this point, if Marvel includes all of the baddies from Tobey and Garfield's respective franchises in No Way Home but doesn't include the actors themselves, then there are going to be a lot of irate Marvel fans.
There are plenty of different routes they could've gone, even keeping the Dr. Strange angle intact without dipping into the multi-verse.
What do you think? Will Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear in No Way Home?
We'll just have to wait until Dec. 17, 2021, to find out.