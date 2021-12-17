Peter Parker Is in Quite the Pickle in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' — Do Any Avengers Come Help Him?By Chrissy Bobic
Dec. 17 2021
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
For many Marvel fans, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the Marvel movie of 2021. It picks up where Spider-Man: Far From Home left off, with the world knowing about Spider-Man's true identity. It's a first for the cinematic franchise, and the revelation has dire consequences. But Peter wants to change all that.
He meets with Doctor Strange, whom he believes can use his magic to change things back to the way they were before the world found out that Spider-Man is Peter and vice versa. The spell goes awry, however, and multiple universes spill into Peter's. So are any other Avengers besides Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home to help save the day? Peter is in way over his head.
Are any Avengers in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'?
Barring any well-kept secrets regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home, it looks like Doctor Strange is Peter's only ally from the Avengers team. And even that relationship may be fractured by the end of the movie.
In the trailers, Peter interferes with Doctor Strange's spell and opens up the multiverse. Then, when Peter tries to stop villains like Doc Ock and Sandman from being killed, as is their destiny, he and Doctor Strange are at odds.
But why aren't any of the other Avengers around to give the poor kid a helping hand? The best guess is that Peter just isn't close to many other Avengers. He and Tony Stark had a solid mentor/mentee relationship, but after Tony's death, Peter remained mostly on his own. Look at Spider-Man: Far From Home, for example.
In Far From Home, Peter battled Mysterio almost completely on his own, except for some help from MJ, Ned, and Happy. But Tom Holland, who plays the current rendition of Spidey, told CinePOP on YouTube that this movie is "bigger than Endgame," so who even needs the Avengers, right?
"I love Endgame and to be a part of it was incredible," he said. "But this Spider-Man movie is 20 years of work. It's three different universes. No one could have ever dreamt that Sony and Marvel … would be able to bring them all together. You know, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, the Lizard, Sandman, they're all back and they're in one movie and it's amazing. It's mind-blowing."
Fans believe Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
Right around the time J. Jonah Jameson appeared at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home to out Peter Parker on national television, fans began theorizing about Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man return. J. Jonah is played by the same actor who portrayed the Daily Planet editor in Tobey's movies, after all. It seemed like the perfect Easter egg.
From there, other fans wondered if Andrew Garfield would also reprise his role in the 2021 Spider-Man installment. It's already pretty epic, with villains from the iconic Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies back for blood.
And spoiler alert — everyone was right. Both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield make their triumphant returns to the Spidery universe in No Way Home.
That trio of hero power could certainly explain why no one else is here to give Tom Holland's Spider-Man a hand. He just didn't really need it!