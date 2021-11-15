Andrew Garfield's Exes Include Emma Stone — Is He Dating Somebody At the Moment?By Leila Kozma
Nov. 15 2021, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
Before landing the lead role in tick, tick...Boom!, Lin-Manuel Miranda's feverishly-anticipated Netflix movie, Andrew Garfield was busy working on movies like The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Under the Silver Lake.
Over the years, the Los Angeles native has successfully cemented himself as a brilliant actor equally well-equipped to carry Rodrigues's role in Silence and Peter Parker's role in The Amazing Spider-Man. So, what's Andrew's love life like? Is he on the dating market?
So, is Andrew Garfield dating anybody right now?
In Netflix's tick, tick...Boom!, Andrew plays Jon, a playwright dreaming of a real breakthrough. Based on an autobiographical drama by Jonathan Larson, the visionary composer and playwright behind Rent, tick, tick...Boom! takes a look at the complications up-and-coping creatives face.
Despite the near-constant media attention, Andrew has been able to keep his love life under wraps. His relationship status is unknown.
Andrew rarely ever discusses personal matters in a public capacity. Unlike most of his generation, he doesn't rely on social media — making it slightly more complicated for fans to form a coherent idea of his personality.
In the past, Andrew Garfield was linked with Rita Ora, Christine Gabel, and Aisling Bea.
Andrew only seems to have had a few high-profile relationships. He and Emma Stone first met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man. They dated for around four years, frequently attending red carpet events like the premiere of Magic In The Moonlight and the Met Gala 2014. Between 2008 and May 2011, Andrew was in a relationship with Shannon Woodward.
Andrew and Emma parted ways in 2015. Since then, Andrew appears to have been a great deal more cautious about his privacy.
A-listers he was previously linked to include singer-songwriter Rita Ora, comedian, actress, and This Way Up creator Aisling Bea, and model and med student Christine Gabel.
Andrew and Rita called it quits after just a few months in March 2019. He was spotted while out and about with Aisling in the same month. He and Christine headed out for a romantic stroll in July 2019.
Andrew's list of exes remains the subject of fervent speculation. He did, however, talk about his sexual orientation in a 2018 interview with Out Magazine.
"Up until this point, I’ve only been sexually attracted to women," Andrew said. "My stance toward life, though, is that I always try to surrender to the mystery of not being in charge."
"I think most people — we're intrinsically trying to control our experience here, and manage it, and put walls around what we are and who we are," he added. "I want to know as much of the garden as possible before I pass — I have an openness to any impulses that may arise within me at any time. But, if I were to identify, I would identify as heterosexual."
So, what's Andrew Garfield's net worth?
Thanks to his appearances in TV shows like Brideshead Revisited and movies like Hacksaw Ridge, Andrew amassed a reported $13 million. He made his debut as a producer with the 2020 Mainstream.
tick, tick...Boom! arrives on Netflix on Nov. 19, 2021.