Andrew Garfield's Exes Include Emma Stone — Is He Dating Somebody At the Moment?

Before landing the lead role in tick, tick...Boom!, Lin-Manuel Miranda's feverishly-anticipated Netflix movie, Andrew Garfield was busy working on movies like The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Under the Silver Lake.

Over the years, the Los Angeles native has successfully cemented himself as a brilliant actor equally well-equipped to carry Rodrigues's role in Silence and Peter Parker's role in The Amazing Spider-Man. So, what's Andrew's love life like? Is he on the dating market?