'Bridgerton' Co-Stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page Respond to Dating Rumors
The Shondaland sexy period drama Bridgerton has become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Aside from the Gossip Girl-esque similarities, the gorgeous wardrobe, and the diverse casting, fans can't get enough of the show's leads Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, who play love interests Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset.
Viewers can't help but notice the on-screen chemistry between the titular characters, and many are wondering if the actors are dating in real life. Keep reading to find out if Phoebe is dating her on-screen Bridgerton co-star.
Is Phoebe Dynevor dating her on-screen 'Bridgerton' co-star?
It's not uncommon for co-stars to develop real-life romances after working together on a project. With steamy scenes and a passionate romance between Daphne and the Duke of Hastings, Bridgerton fans are wondering if the actors are dating IRL.
In an interview with Access, the actors played coy when asked about an off-screen romance. "I think everything you need to know is on camera. That's why we presented it so beautifully for you," Regé-Jean said. "All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough."
Additionally, Phoebe credited the actor's on-screen chemistry to rehearsing for weeks. "We did a lot of rehearsing. I think the thing that actually really helped the chemistry was all the dance rehearsals, because we just spent so much time with our choreographer ... And we just got time to play and sort of form a connection. I think that was so beneficial actually in getting the chemistry right," she told Harper's Bazaar.
The British star continued, "And then, we have an intimacy coordinator ...So, we blocked and rehearsed all the intimacy scenes weeks and weeks before we started to do things. By the time we got to set, we knew what we were doing. We felt really comfortable. We knew each other, we'd already formed that relationship. We were very lucky to have all that time."
Who has 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor dated?
Based on Phoebe's Instagram, the rising star has not shared her current relationship status at this time. But, the 25-year-old was previously linked to actor Sean Teale. The two were pictured together at the premiere of Snatch in Los Angeles in 2017. That same year, Sean shared several pictures of the pair on social media. However, it seems the couple split the following year as Sean posted pictures with new girlfriend, Jelly Gould.
Before Sean, Phoebe was reportedly dating recruitment executive Simon Merrill, who she met in 2013 (via Celebs In-Depth). In a 2017 interview with Express, the Netflix star told the outlet that the couple traveled to Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. "It was amazing. He’s half Thai,” she said. “And we went to his family’s village. His grandma, aunt and uncle are still there, and it was a really incredible experience.”