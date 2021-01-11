'Bridgerton' Co-Stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page Respond to Dating Rumors

The Shondaland sexy period drama Bridgerton has become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Aside from the Gossip Girl-esque similarities, the gorgeous wardrobe, and the diverse casting, fans can't get enough of the show's leads Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, who play love interests Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset.

Viewers can't help but notice the on-screen chemistry between the titular characters, and many are wondering if the actors are dating in real life. Keep reading to find out if Phoebe is dating her on-screen Bridgerton co-star.

Is Phoebe Dynevor dating her on-screen 'Bridgerton' co-star?

It's not uncommon for co-stars to develop real-life romances after working together on a project. With steamy scenes and a passionate romance between Daphne and the Duke of Hastings, Bridgerton fans are wondering if the actors are dating IRL.

In an interview with Access, the actors played coy when asked about an off-screen romance. "I think everything you need to know is on camera. That's why we presented it so beautifully for you," Regé-Jean said. "All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

Additionally, Phoebe credited the actor's on-screen chemistry to rehearsing for weeks. "We did a lot of rehearsing. I think the thing that actually really helped the chemistry was all the dance rehearsals, because we just spent so much time with our choreographer ... And we just got time to play and sort of form a connection. I think that was so beneficial actually in getting the chemistry right," she told Harper's Bazaar.

Article continues below advertisement