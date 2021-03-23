'SNL' Star Pete Davidson Is Rumored to Be Dating 'Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor

'SNL' Star Pete Davidson Is Rumored to Be Dating 'Bridgerton's Phoebe DynevorBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 23 2021, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
If there is one Hollywood actor who has made his rounds in the dating scene, it's easily Pete Davidson. While Pete has been linked to many celebs such as Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, and was even engaged to Ariana Grande, the Saturday Night Live star has not stopped looking for his soulmate.
And since it seems as if he’s been bouncing out of relationships left and right, fans are ready to see the comedian settle down with a new girlfriend. While it may be too early to call it, rumors are running rampant that Pete is definitely enjoying time with a gorgeous actress. Naturally, fans are ready to learn all about her.
Keep reading to get the scoop on Pete’s rumored main squeeze.
So, who is the lucky lady in Pete’s life?
Pete is no stranger to playing the dating field. While fans were happy to see him find love again after his split from Ariana in October 2018, he never seemed to really lock down a long-term relationship. However, things can definitely change since he is rumored to be cozying up to one of the stars of the Netflix hit series Bridgerton.
According to Page Six, Phoebe Dynevor and Pete have been spending a lot of time together. The site reports that Pete flew from New York to her hometown in the U.K.
And while the two have not been pictured together, the site shares that they are getting to know one another.
Page Six also revealed that Phoebe visited New York — which is where Pete lives — sometime in February. The actress even posted a few images on her Instagram page with the caption, “Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec,” adding a heart emoji.
According to the outlet, a fan snapped a photo of Pete in Altrincham, Greater Manchester and posted it on Facebook with the caption, “Bizarre Altrincham spot of the day … he’s staying over in Altrincham with friends.”
And of course, with the news of Pete spending time in Manchester — where Phoebe reportedly lives with her mother — the rumor mill has been buzzing like crazy.
Pete has been dealing with a stalker who claims that they’re married.
While Pete is clearly keeping his relationship with Phoebe out of the public eye, it may be all for the best.
See, the comedian has been dealing with a woman who falsely claimed that she and the star were married. And while the claim is very troubling to hear, she actually took things to the next level by entering his home in Staten Island.
TMZ reports that Michelle Mootreddy is currently in custody after trespassing on his property and walking into Pete's place through an open side door.
Luckily, one of Pete’s relatives was home and quickly called the authorities. Thankfully, no one was harmed.
With that in mind, it does make sense that Pete prefers to remain tight-lipped about his romance with Phoebe. After all, he wouldn’t want to put her in harm’s way.
And as for their blossoming coupledom, it's only a matter of time before we see the pair photographed with one another. Nothing ever stays under wraps for too long, and we have a feeling that these two will be joined at the hip once they go public.