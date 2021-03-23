'SNL' Star Pete Davidson Is Rumored to Be Dating 'Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor

If there is one Hollywood actor who has made his rounds in the dating scene, it's easily Pete Davidson . While Pete has been linked to many celebs such as Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, and was even engaged to Ariana Grande, the Saturday Night Live star has not stopped looking for his soulmate.

And since it seems as if he’s been bouncing out of relationships left and right, fans are ready to see the comedian settle down with a new girlfriend. While it may be too early to call it, rumors are running rampant that Pete is definitely enjoying time with a gorgeous actress. Naturally, fans are ready to learn all about her.

Keep reading to get the scoop on Pete’s rumored main squeeze.