Source: Getty Images

Does Pete Davidson Have a Kid? The ‘SNL’ Star Has Always Wanted a Family

By

In addition to being a funny guy, Pete Davidson seems to be a pretty good friend. In his latest standup special, Alive From New York, which was recently released on Netflix, Pete discusses why he considers himself a father, even without having kids of his own.

Why does Pete call himself a dad, without having a kid?

Even though he doesn’t have any children of his own, Pete said that he does have a good friend that he takes care of financially. That buddy has a kid, and the comedian argues that, because his money supports them both, he is a kind of “father figure.“ 