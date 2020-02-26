Does Pete Davidson Have a Kid? The ‘SNL’ Star Has Always Wanted a Family

“All my friends are having them. Their complaints don’t matter to me that much,” Pete says in the special of having babies. “It cries? ‘Oh, man, go in the other room?'” he continues. In addition to supporting his friends financially, he also occasionally helps out by babysitting his friends' kids. In the special, he says that he passed the time at one babysitting gig by watching Forensic Files, like a normal babysitter.