Pete Davidson Admits He's Ready to Leave 'Saturday Night Live'

Pete Davidson has been open with the public about his personal struggles with anxiety , depression, PTSD, and other mental health issues. In a new interview with Charlamagne Tha God posted on Feb. 24, the comedian talked about his past relationships, his multiple rehab stints, and the future of his career.

When the Breakfast Club radio host asked the 26-year-old if he's possibly thinking about walking away from Saturday Night Live, Pete admitted he's had "conversations" with numerous people about leaving the sketch comedy series.

So, will 2020 be his last year on SNL?