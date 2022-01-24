No, Ariana Grande Is Not Expecting — but She Plans to Start a Family Someday

Throughout her long career in the spotlight, singer and songwriter Ariana Grande has had a history of star-studded significant others. She's now wed to Dalton Gomez, a luxury realtor who she was first linked to at the beginning of 2020. But despite only being with him for a couple of years, some are already wondering if the singer is planning to start a family.

Is Ariana Grande pregnant? Some people on the internet think so, but here's the real scoop.