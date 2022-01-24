No, Ariana Grande Is Not Expecting — but She Plans to Start a Family Someday

No, Ariana Grande Is Not Expecting — but She Plans to Start a Family SomedayBy Sara Belcher
Jan. 24 2022, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
Throughout her long career in the spotlight, singer and songwriter Ariana Grande has had a history of star-studded significant others. She's now wed to Dalton Gomez, a luxury realtor who she was first linked to at the beginning of 2020. But despite only being with him for a couple of years, some are already wondering if the singer is planning to start a family.
Is Ariana Grande pregnant? Some people on the internet think so, but here's the real scoop.
Is Ariana Grande pregnant? Rumors have started circulating online that the star is expecting.
There have been various photoshopped images of Ariana with a baby bump floating around the internet, leading many to believe that she may be pregnant and expecting a child soon.
However, those images are fake, and at this time there are no details suggesting that she may be starting her family just yet.
Ariana and Dalton wed in an intimate ceremony including only 20 of their closest friends and family members back in May 2021, not sharing the details of their elopement until after the fact.
Ariana and her realtor husband have been married for less than a year. While the singer has a history of moving quickly with her significant others, she and Dalton have been together for more than two years now, and it seems as though they'd like to take things a bit slower.
Rest assured, no matter what photos you see online, if Ariana herself hasn't shared the details about a pregnancy, then she's likely not expecting.
Ariana Grande has shared her family plans before.
While the "Positions" singer wed privately back in May 2021, she didn't used to be so secretive about her personal life. Back when she and Pete Davidson were engaged, she spoke publicly about their plans for a family, noting that she was planning to be engaged for "months more, years less" and wanted to have "three" children with the SNL star "Eventually, down the line."
Since her marriage to Dalton, Ariana has not made any public comments about her plans to start a family, but it's clear the singer wants to take her time before settling down.
“Ariana is not in any rush to get pregnant and have kids with Dalton for at least a few years,” a source told HollywoodLife in June following her secret wedding. “She is very eager to do more music, act a little more, and she is also gearing up for her stint with The Voice.”
“Dreams of being a mother are something special that she would love to pursue a few years down the line, but she has a lot of work to still do professionally, and she is a workaholic,” the insider continued.
For now, you can assume that any rumors of a pregnancy from Ariana are false. The singer is only 28, giving her plenty of time to start a family when she's ready — and she'll likely share it with her followers when she's ready to.