Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and More Are Leaving 'SNL' in the Biggest Upset Since 2012

Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and More Are Leaving 'SNL' in the Biggest Upset Since 2012By Anna Garrison
May. 21 2022, Published 10:59 a.m. ET
One of the best parts of Saturday Night Live is the ever-revolving rotation of comedians who walk through the doors of 30 Rockefeller Plaza's Studio 8H. Many SNL alumni have become stars in their own right, such as Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Bill Hader, Tina Fey, and more. Although the late-night program was always meant to be a jumping-off point for comedic actors, it doesn't hurt any less when actors exit the show.
Now, Deadline has announced that four cast members are leaving SNL in 2022. Who is leaving the show? Here's everything we know so far.
Who is leaving 'SNL' in 2022?
In an announcement from Deadline on May 20, 2022, long-term stars Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson will exit the show following the season 47 finale on May 21. Season 47 has been record-breaking for many reasons, one of which includes the largest-ever SNL cast with twenty-one members. Eight cast members have been staples on the show for at least eight seasons.
Previously, SNL creator Lorne Michaels admitted that 2022 might be a "year for change" for SNL. Currently, the remaining long-term cast members, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson, have not announced intentions to exit the show.
Pete Davidson has starred on SNL since 2014 and is one of the youngest cast members on the show. During his time with SNL, he wrote and starred in the film The King of Staten Island and developed a TV show based on his life called Bupkis, which will air on Peacock. Bupkis is also executive produced by Lorne Michaels. Davidson has been largely absent from the show during Season 47 to film a horror comedy called The Home.
Kate McKinnon is widely regarded as one of the show's breakout stars and has starred on SNL since 2012. During her time on SNL, Kate was also in films such as Ghostbusters, Yesterday, Bombshell, and The Spy Who Dumped Me. She was recently absent filming Peacock's Tiger King-inspired series Joe Vs. Carole.
Aidy Bryant has also starred on SNL since 2012, and like Kate, she became a series regular in 2013. Aidy is best known for her impressions, which include characters like Ted Cruz and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Since 2019, she has also starred in the Lorne Michaels-produced show Shrill for Hulu, which recently ended in 2021.
Kyle Mooney has been with SNL since 2013. Throughout his time on the show, he has also made appearances on TV, such as Arrested Development revival and various animated projects such as Rick and Morty and Star vs. the Forces of Evil.
Although it's sad to see so many powerful players go, fans know they will be sent off well in the Season 47 finale, with Natasha Lyonne as the host and Japanese Breakfast as the musical guest. You can watch the send-off on May 21, 2022, at 11:30 p.m. ET.