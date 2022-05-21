Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and More Are Leaving 'SNL' in the Biggest Upset Since 2012

One of the best parts of Saturday Night Live is the ever-revolving rotation of comedians who walk through the doors of 30 Rockefeller Plaza's Studio 8H. Many SNL alumni have become stars in their own right, such as Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Bill Hader, Tina Fey, and more. Although the late-night program was always meant to be a jumping-off point for comedic actors, it doesn't hurt any less when actors exit the show.