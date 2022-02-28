Here's What We Know About 'SNL' Star Cecily Strong's Boyfriend and All Those Pregnancy Rumors

She also had another ex-boyfriend whom she claimed abused her. In fact, at the end of the memoir, she left 11 pages blank to represent all the things he asked her to omit after reading it. As she told USA Today, it was important for her to include those pages

Speaking about her unnamed ex, she told the outlet: "When I sent that to him, I was expecting a different response. It was just so cold and it really threw me and I was really upset for a couple days after that. It was sort of like, 'Doesn't my story belong to me, too?' So I think that's why I needed to include that because even today, years later, it hurt me to have him coolly dismiss everything I'd just written and my own experiences. I hope he can read it in the way I intended to share it, which is that there's love there, too."