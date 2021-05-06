Aidy Bryant's Husband, Conner O'Malley, Is Also a Familiar Face in Comedy

Those who regularly tune into Saturday Night Live ( SNL ) have probably learned the faces of most of the cast members in the sketch comedy series. (Although it can be difficult to identify them sometimes because of all the wild costumes/personas they take on!) Aidy Bryant , who has been a regular on SNL since 2012, has had recurring roles as Sen. Ted Cruz and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, among countless other hilarious bits, through the years.

Naturally, SNL fans have likely wondered through the years: Is Aidy a married woman? And if so, who is her husband/wife? Let's take a closer look at her current relationship status.

Aidy's husband is now best known for his work on Late Night with Seth Meyers, for which has been nominated for three Writers Guild of America Awards. Conner is also known for his work on Palm Springs and Joe Pera Talks with You, Broad City, and Horace and Pete, per his IMDb profile . (He's second from the left in the photo below.)

Aidy is married to Conner O'Malley , who is a comedy writer and actor. Conner got his start at the Annoyance Theatre in Chicago before he began uploading funny videos on the now-defunct Vine, where he attracted attention from producers.

Aidy and her husband have "seen each other through a lot."

Aidy and Conner first met in 2008 when they were both working on a show at the Annoyance Theatre — and she knew pretty early on he was something special because of how seriously he took their relationship.

“I had only had experiences with horrible mind games with men,” she told Bust. “But it was kind of perfect because I finally was like, that’s what I don’t want. I don’t want games or manipulation or trying to make each other jealous. I want full, comfortable honesty. And that is really what Conner and I have always had.”

After 10 years together, the couple tied the knot in April 2018 — a milestone Aidy shared with her Instagram followers. (Interestingly, though, she hasn't really shared any updates about her husband or their marriage via social media since.)

Aidy recounted her engagement story during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in April 2017. "When I got home I had my purse and our mail and all these boxes, and I walked to the door and our dog had a bow tie on. I was like, 'My dog doesn't wear a bow tie! Where is he going tonight?'" she said.

She continued: "Basically, the second I shut the door, a man — who I discovered was Conner — frantically came around the corner and was just like, 'Will you marry me?!' No box. No 'I love you' ... just a man in full terror."

At first, the SNL cast member thought Conner was pulling her leg. "I truly couldn't comprehend what was happening and I kept saying, 'Is this a joke? Are you doing a joke? And then I said, 'Of course I'll marry you. I love you,' and it was really nice." (Awww!)

Aidy also shared that she and Conner had "seen each other through a lot" before becoming husband and wife. "He used to work as a full-blown garbage man — not a joke, just a garbage man," she told Seth. "And I used to sweep up hair in a barber shop. I mean, we've like been through it."

Conner touched upon his family's blue-collar work history with Paste Magazine in March 2016, explaining: “Everybody in my family is an elevator mechanic, or an electrician or a carpenter. They’re all in a trade … We’re all super working class, union jobs, fix-it-ourselves kind of people, and I was the first one who decided to do comedy, go to community college, and then drop out.”