'SNL's "Boomers Got the Vax" Is Already the Jam of Everyone Waiting Their Turn

The jam of the year dropped on March 27, courtesy of Saturday Night Live '. " Boomers Got the Vax " is a satirical rap/skit that's all about how Baby Boomers were the first in line (after health care workers and the elderly) to get the vaccine — even though some of them actually downplayed COVID-19 and voted for Trump (who downplayed COVID-19).

The SNL song pokes fun at the fact that, unlike Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z, Boomers fully reap benefits like graduating from college with little to no student debt, being able to collect Social Security, and having things like pension plans. And now, of course they're one of the first groups to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine (while the rest of us continue having sad Zoom happy hours and re-watch all the Marvel movies on Disney Plus).

Even though Boomers have arguably been the cause of the U.S. economy crashing several times ... yes they're still getting the vaccine first.

“Baby boomers, greatest generation / got all the money, now we got the vaccination / Crash the economy three whole times / but when it comes to the vax / we the first in line. / Voted for Trump but just for the taxes / don’t believe in COVID / still got the vaxes," are some of the lyrics.