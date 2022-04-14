In fact, during the premiere episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, which was filmed leading up to Kim's SNL debut, Pete’s name was already coming out of Kim’s mouth.

She explained that she ran into him at the Met Gala in September 2021. And while she dished to him over how nervous she was to be hosting SNL, we’re pretty sure sparks had already started to fly. After all, they were two of the most ridiculously dressed people there. That's sure something to bond over!