Is Baby "Skete" on the Way? Pete Davidson's Mom Is Ready
Mar. 24 2022, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
Whether we accept their love or not, TV personality Kim Kardashian and Saturday Night Live funnyman Pete Davidson are dating. Yes, dating. Despite early doubts that this whole courtship of theirs was all just a big joke, Pete proved how legit they are when he got Kim's name branded on his chest.
Now I don't know about you, but I think it's safe to say that a lot of us didn’t expect these two to couple off. But being that they did (and seem to be doing well!) we’re now more open-minded than ever.
For example, if someone asked us last year if we ever thought Kim Kardashian could be pregnant with Pete Davidson’s baby, we would have giggled at that ludicrous claim. But given everything that has happened in the last few months, we wouldn't be shocked if she was.
That said, people think Kim Kardashian might be with child. Pete's child. Absolutely wild, right? (Yes!)
So, is there any truth to this? Is Baby Skete coming soon? Let's investigate, babes.
Is Kim Kardashian pregnant? Pete Davidson's mom apparently wants to be a grandma.
If you were wondering how Pete's mother, Amy Davidson, is handling the news that her son, who was literally living in her Staten Island basement less than two years ago, is now dating beauty mogul Kim Kardashian, the answer is well. Amy, who goes by @amyymarie118 on Instagram, apparently seems to be very cool with her son's new lady.
She also appears to be very active on Instagram.
On March 23, the fan account @kardashianunit shared a trio of shots of Pete and Kim driving around Los Angeles. One admirer took to the comments to share her thoughts on the budding romance.
"She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year," the user wrote, then tagged Pete's mom in the comment. Amy replied to the comment, "Yayyyy!"
However, not too long after, the comment appeared to have been deleted. Fortunately, fan account @kimandpeteupdates took a screenshot of the wild interaction for all of us to obsess over.
While it is suspicious that Amy deleted her comment, her one-word comment spoke volumes. From it, we can assume that she would be totally OK with Pete impregnating Kim by the end of 2022.
In fact, what if he already did?
Is Kim Kardashian having a baby with Pete Davidson?
OK, we've beaten around the bush for far too long. The answer is: No, she's not.
Kim Kardashian has not made any statements confirming or alluding to being pregnant. At this time, we will assume that she is not expecting a child with Pete or anyone for that matter.
Kim is already the mom to children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.
But just because the SKIMS founder isn't currently pregnant with Pete's baby, it doesn't mean there isn't hope for the future. After all, Amy seems into it. Plus, Pete has previously referenced wanting a child.
In 2020, he told Charlamagne tha God in the interview above that becoming a dad would be "awesome." The King of Staten Island star continued, “I just want to have a kid, that’s it. … [They] would keep me around, keep my head up."