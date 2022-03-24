Is Baby "Skete" on the Way? Pete Davidson's Mom Is Ready

Whether we accept their love or not, TV personality Kim Kardashian and Saturday Night Live funnyman Pete Davidson are dating. Yes, dating. Despite early doubts that this whole courtship of theirs was all just a big joke, Pete proved how legit they are when he got Kim's name branded on his chest.

Now I don't know about you, but I think it's safe to say that a lot of us didn’t expect these two to couple off. But being that they did (and seem to be doing well!) we’re now more open-minded than ever.