Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Started Dating While 'The Kardashians' Filmed

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Started Dating While 'The Kardashians' FilmedBy Sara Belcher
Feb. 7 2022, Published 8:48 p.m. ET
It's no surprise that the Kardashian family isn't stepping away from the world of reality TV. While Keeping Up With the Kardashians may be over, the family is already hard at work on their new Hulu series titled, you guessed it, The Kardashians.
It's unclear just how different this new project will be from their previous show, but the family's life looks very different than it did when the first episode of the original series aired.
The first show saw Kim Kardashian's three previous marriages, but now Kim K and Pete Davidson have become the new "it" couple in Hollywood (and have caused more than one jealous outburst from Kanye). Does that mean Pete will be in The Kardashians?
Will Pete Davidson be featured in the new 'Kardashians' show on Hulu?
Kim's fans first saw her coupled up with Pete when she made her iconic hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live in early October 2021. At the time, no one suspected the pair had any romantic connections (even though they kissed for a skit). But a month later, they were spotted out and about in New York, going on dates. The pair were coy at first about publicly putting a label on things, but eventually they confirmed that they were, in fact, in a relationship.
At first, it was speculated that their dates were publicity for The Kardashians, but according to TMZ, Hulu's camera crews weren't around to film their first few dates.
Depending on how long the family spent filming the new show (they began in September before any news of Pete and Kim), it's possible that Pete could make an appearance in some of the later episodes of the season. That said, given that their relationship was slow to start (and that filming typically only lasts a couple of months), don't hold your breath for Pete's appearance on the title.
It's been confirmed that Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kourt's ex Scott Disick will all appear on the show, though they've been tight-lipped about who else in their lives will be making appearances.
Kim also told Ellen DeGeneres that she's "assuming" Kourtney's fiancé, Travis Barker, will appear in a few episodes, though that has yet to be confirmed.
"I honestly haven't talked to them about it, but I'm assuming because he's such a big part of Kourtney's life that hopefully, they will be on," she said.
Apparently, Kourtney and Travis' engagement was filmed for the show, so we'll likely get an even more intimate look at their romance.
As for Pete, it seems like we'll just have to tune in The Kardashians hits Hulu on April 14.