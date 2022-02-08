Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Started Dating While 'The Kardashians' Filmed

It's no surprise that the Kardashian family isn't stepping away from the world of reality TV. While Keeping Up With the Kardashians may be over, the family is already hard at work on their new Hulu series titled, you guessed it, The Kardashians.

It's unclear just how different this new project will be from their previous show, but the family's life looks very different than it did when the first episode of the original series aired.

The first show saw Kim Kardashian's three previous marriages, but now Kim K and Pete Davidson have become the new "it" couple in Hollywood (and have caused more than one jealous outburst from Kanye). Does that mean Pete will be in The Kardashians?