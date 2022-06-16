'The Kardashians' Season 2 Is Happening — But How Soon Will We Get It?
Hulu's The Kardashians might not be much different from the Kardashian-Jenner family's E! series that came before it, but that hasn't stopped the fan obsession this time around. And those who still adore Kim Kardashian and the rest of the family want to know when The Kardashians Season 2 premieres.
Even before Season 1 ended, Hulu announced plans for a second season of The Kardashians and honestly, can you blame any of the execs for that move?
Kim and the rest of her family had been reality TV mainstays for more than 10 years before Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended. Fans weren't ready to see them go and now that we have the Hulu series, the feeling is the same.
So, when is 'The Kardashians' Season 2?
The Kardashians premiered on Hulu for the first time on April 14, 2022. It picked up where Keeping Up With the Kardashians left off on E!, with the family drama still prevalent and the family's homes still showing off how filthy rich everyone is.
And, because the first season dropped on the streaming platform in the spring of 2022, chances are, Season 2 will premiere around the same time in 2023.
At the very least, we know it's happening. Not only did Hulu officially renew The Kardashians for a second season, but Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories recently to tease her look in Season 2. She's in one of her in-the-moment interviews with producers, sporting white-blonde hair. So, it seems, things are in full swing.
Pete Davidson could be in Season 2 of 'The Kardashians.'
In the final moments of the Season 1 finale of The Kardashians, we hear Pete Davidson's voice off-camera as Kim jokes with one of the producers. It's the closest Pete has come so far in actually appearing on the show.
And we know from real life photos and posts from the couple that Pete is an even bigger part of Kim's life now. So we wouldn't be surprised if Pete is also a big part of Season 2.
Will Travis and Kourtney's wedding be part of the show?
Distractify previously spoke exclusively with The Kardashians showrunner Danielle King about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Vegas wedding. This is, of course, the one that came before the couple's more official Italy one.
When we asked Danielle if the Vegas wedding is in the show at some point, she confirmed that cameras were there.
So not only do we have more of the Travis / Kourtney love and PDA fest to look forward to in Season 2, but it is looking more and more likely that we'll see Pete on the screen in Season 2 of The Kardashians as well. And even if we have to wait until the spring of 2023, something tells us it will be worth it.
Watch The Kardashians on Hulu.