The Kardashians' Spirituality Has Played a Huge Role in Their Lives

So, does that mean that the family is Catholic? Well, not exactly. Travis is Catholic, having spoken about his religious affiliation in a past interview with Vice.

"Well I got the Virgin Mary tattooed on my foreman when I was 18, 19. and I was brought up Catholic. I definitely pray; I believe in God," he said at the time. It's clear that Catholicism means a lot to Travis, which explains why their wedding had many Catholic elements. But is Kourtney herself Catholic? It's complicated.