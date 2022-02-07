Could Rob Kardashian Make His Return to Reality TV on 'The Kardashians'?By Chrissy Bobic
Feb. 7 2022, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
Keeping up With the Kardashians was one of those reality shows that popped during the golden age of reality TV and somehow stood the test of time. Sadly, it ended in 2021, but never fear. In April 2022, Hulu drops a brand new show starring the famous family.
Its title is simply The Kardashians. And inquiring minds want to know if Rob Kardashian will appear in The Kardashians or not.
The beloved only Kardashian brother is still missed by fans who loved him in the early days of the original show. Unlike his sisters, he wasn't in the show as a main cast member for its entirety. He popped back in from time to time in later seasons of Keeping up With the Kardashians, but after Season 8, he wasn't a permanent cast member.
Will Rob appear in 'The Kardashians' on Hulu?
The press release for The Kardashians doesn't list Rob in the cast. It names all of his sisters and the iconic mom-ager herself, Kris Jenner. According to a source who supposedly spoke to HollywoodLife, Rob opted not to appear in The Kardashians for the sake of his and his daughter's privacy.
Rob has one child, Dream Kardashian, with his ex, Blac Chyna. Rob and Blac Chyna appeared on Keeping up With the Kardashians when they were still together. Most of the time, their scenes were rife with animosity. It makes sense Rob wants to remain absent from the new Kardashians show if he prefers to keep his daughter out of the public eye. However, he hasn't made a statement one way or the other.
In February 2021, Blac Chyna appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and said that co-parenting with Rob was going well. If Rob chooses to stay off the show in an effort to keep things as peaceful as they are, can anyone really blame him?
How is 'The Kardashians' different from 'Keeping up With the Kardashians'?
According to the press release, The Kardashians is all about "the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses" and "the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs." It doesn't sound much different from Keeping up With the Kardashians.
In fact, it sounds like the same show, just on Hulu instead of E! It's possible the Kardashians are raking in bigger paychecks for the family with this new show.
Although the family has not revealed how much their deal with Hulu is worth, it could be significantly more than what E! paid the family in for the finals seasons of Keeping up With the Kardashians. In October 2021, Forbes reported that E! Paid "below $100 million" to the Kardashians in 2017 in order to continue filming through 2020.
The Kardashians doesn't sound much different than the original show. But does that mean no one is going to watch? Definitely not. Lots of people will be tuning in to see what ridiculous drama unfolds on Hulu.
The Kardashians premieres on April 14, 2022, on Hulu.