Could Rob Kardashian Make His Return to Reality TV on 'The Kardashians'?

Keeping up With the Kardashians was one of those reality shows that popped during the golden age of reality TV and somehow stood the test of time. Sadly, it ended in 2021, but never fear. In April 2022, Hulu drops a brand new show starring the famous family.

Its title is simply The Kardashians. And inquiring minds want to know if Rob Kardashian will appear in The Kardashians or not.