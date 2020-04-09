Rob Kardashian's Exes Show How Much He Doesn't Need Public Relationships

This is another relationship that may have been more casual than anything, but when people caught Rob getting close to Kylie's friend Stassie Karanikolaou at Kendall's birthday party in November 2019. He was then spotted with his hand around her waist at Drake’s Halloween party and that was all anyone needed to see to declare a new couple. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like much came of the potential romance, but she is still a kind of / sort of ex.

Despite what you might think of Rob or the other Kardashians and Jenners, there’s no denying that his most public relationships prove his love life is better kept behind closed doors. There’s a reason why Rob seems to prefer to live his life low-key rather than right in front of the cameras.

