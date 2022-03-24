'Hillsong Church: A Megachurch Exposed' Reveals "Financial and Labor Exploitation" Among Congregants

For some Christians, Hillsong Church was a name they knew for years before it came under fire in November 2020 thanks to its New York City church pastor Carl Lentz getting fired for "moral failures," according to Hillsong founder Brian Houston, who released a statement shortly after.

Carl was thrust into the negative spotlight following years as a megachurch pastor who rubbed elbows with celebrities like Justin Beiber and Oprah. Now, people are curious — is Hillsong Church still open?