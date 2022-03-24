Brian Houston Resigns as Senior Pastor of Hillsong Church Amid Controversy — What Happened?

At this time, Brian was the National President of the Assemblies of God in Australia and promptly dismissed his father, without alerting the proper authorities. Frank's church then merged with Brian's to become Hillsong Church, with Brian as the senior pastor.

Although Frank died in November 2004, his secrets did not die with him. The new Discovery Plus series Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed aims to reveal all that the church (and Brian) was hiding. Where is Brian Houston now? Here's what we know.