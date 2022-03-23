A New Discovery Plus Documentary About Hillsong Church Addresses Numerous Controversies as Pastor Resigns

Vanity Fair described audio of a December 2020 meeting in which Brian Houston said this of Carl's firing: "These issues were more than one affair, they were significant. And at least some bad moral behavior had gone back historically."

In May 2021, Leona Kimes, Carl's former nanny, penned an essay on Medium titled "Writing My Voice Back," in which she detailed sexual abuse by her employer. She didn't name Carl in the piece but later confirmed it was him in a statement to Religious News Service.