'The Thing About Pam' Tells an Equally Bizarre and Mundane Murder Tale — How Many Episodes Is It?

Jenny was also determined to give Betsy's daughter Mariah — who's portrayed by Gideon Adlon — a storyline, as not many people know her perspective on her own mother's gruesome death. "Her voice is one that hasn't been heard as much in coverage of this case, and it was important for Mariah to have a real voice on our show," Jenny explained to Newsweek.

Jenny Klein divulged that the miniseries spans a time period of five years. Pamela Hupp is just getting started.

New episodes of The Thing About Pam air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.