'The Thing About Pam' Has People Curious –– Where Is Pam Hupp Now?

Hupp went so far as to make sure the murder looked like Betsy's husband, Russ, was the culprit. She later shot and killed a man who she used in another plot to set up Russ, and it's even thought that she may have killed her own mom. If you ask us, she's one of the most calculated female killers ever.

With a ton of media surrounding NBC's true crime miniseries The Thing About Pam, viewers can't help but wonder: Where is Pam Hupp and what is she doing now?