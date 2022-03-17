Who Plays Murder Victim Betsy Faria in 'The Thing About Pam'? She's a Primetime TV Regular

For Renée, the rest of the cast, and the producers, finding an appropriate balance was paramount to the project. "It's the juxtaposition of the making you comfortable to laugh and then the tragedy that's ongoing in this story that makes you stop for a second and really feel the gravity of the consequences, the decisions, and the choices that this person made."

Pam Hupp certainly made decisions, many of which will boggle the minds of viewers.

New episodes of The Thing About Pam air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.