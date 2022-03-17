The Actor Behind Matteo Has One Major Thing in Common With His 'Upload' Character

If the afterlife was real, it would probably happen just as Upload imagines it. It would become an insanely political corporate money grab, and many people would rebel against it. While Season 1 built out the world of Lakeview and other afterlife possibilities, Season 2 dives deeper into the corruption behind it all. We meet a new group of people: the “Ludds.” And a new character, Matteo, is at the center of them.