A Josie and the Pussycats Spinoff Might Be in the Works, and We're All Ears

It’s hard to tell what’s next for Josie, who has a lot on her plate after ditching her life as a megastar to live in a tour bus with her best friends from high school, but Ashleigh says the sky is the limit. She told Nerds of Color , “I feel like that’s the beauty of where the episode ended is that it could go anywhere. Whether it goes somewhere that viewers are able to see or just something we’re just left to imagine from now on.”

When asked if she was ready to say goodbye to her character, she responded, ”I don't know. I feel like what I was able to do was really fulfilling for Josie, and for me personally. If something new were on the horizon — I don't know, we'll see it. It depends on what it is, and if it's a story that I feel like is worth telling for her.”

I think we can all agree that although Josie has left Riverdale once again, she has not been forgotten. You can tune into Season 5 of Riverdale Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on the CW.