Did 'Upload' Season 2 Finally Reveal Who Killed Nathan? (SPOILERS)

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 and 2 of Upload.

Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell) died after being mortally wounded in a self-driving car accident in the Season 1 premiere of Upload. But was it really an accident?

After Nathan's girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) paid for Nathan to be uploaded into the premium digital afterlife of Lakeview, (heaven isn't free in Upload, folks), Nathan comes to the horrifying realization that he was actually murdered.