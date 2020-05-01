Allegra Edwards Is Nothing Like Her 'Upload' Character, so You Can Relax

Upload is like a much more light-hearted version of Netflix’s Black Mirror. Of course anything would seem bright and hopeful compared to the bleakness of the technology-themed anthology. But unlike the Netflix show, Upload isn’t supposed to be a different story every episode or even every season. Provided, of course, that there is another season in the future.

Right now, there hasn’t yet been an announcement for a Season 2 of Upload. But Greg is also the genius behind the U.S. version of The Office and if fans from the NBC flagship series crossover to take a similar liking to Upload, then it could have a similarly long future on the streaming platform. For now, however, it remains in limbo, likely in the hopes that Amazon will see its value for future seasons.

Upload is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.