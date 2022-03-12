Don't Write Off 'Upload' Season 2 Star Celeste Ziegler as Just a Pretty Face

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Upload Season 2 on Prime Video.

Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell) has met plenty of interesting characters in the Lakeview afterlife. In Season 1 of Upload, Nathan tries to befriend his neighbor across the hall, billionaire David Choak (William B. Davis). David returns in Upload Season 2 to attend a dinner party hosted by Nathan's girlfriend, Ingrid Kannerman (Allegra Edwards).

Still the stereotypical billionaire, even in death, David arrives with a beautiful woman on his arm. However, his date is not an actual woman. "She's a Prefera, programmed to look like my ex-wife," he explains.

And who exactly plays this ex-wife lookalike?