Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Upload'? — New Amazon Prime Series Ends on Cliffhanger!By Gabrielle Bernardini
Where do we go when we die? Apparently, to a digital afterlife!
The new comedy series Upload follows young app developer Nathan (Robbie Amell) who is on the brink of death after a car accident. With advancements in technology, he decides to "upload" his consciousness into a digital paradise called Lakeview. Extravagant hotels, cars, food, and more, Nathan soon finds out that this afterlife is not for the faint of wallet.
Yes, like everything else in the world, spending eternity in a digital paradise costs money. And, if your wallet isn't fat enough to take on the unlimited data plan, you are able to opt into a 2GB one, which is basically a prison.
In the Amazon Prime series, Nathan meets a woman named Nora (Andy Allo) who acts as his "angel" in the digital sphere. Though she is still alive, the two develop feelings for one another throughout the show. So, do they end up together?
Will there be a Season 2 of Amazon's 'Upload'?
Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger, so fans (including us) are already wondering if Amazon Prime will renew the show for an additional season. Seriously, we need to know what happens to Nathan and Nora!
While we don't want to give too many spoilers away about the mystery that was uncovered in Season 1, just know that creator Greg Daniels definitely left the door wide open for Nathan and Nora to return.
“I’ve got my fingers and toes crossed because I would love to keep telling Nora’s story," Andy told Stylecaster about the possibility of returning for an additional season. "When I read that final script, I was like, ‘No!’ It leaves you hanging so bad. I feel like it deserves a Season 2. I hope we get that chance to keep telling that story."
She continued: "I would love for her to be her own person and not be saving everybody. She’s trying to save her dad; she’s trying to save Nathan; she’s taking care of her clients. She’s taking care of a lot of people, and I want to see her take care of herself and be not as dependent on others. Be an independent woman!”
The Amazon Prime actor also touched on if she thinks her character would ever "upload" herself to be with Nathan, to not have such a "long distance relationship."
“If her dad was there, then yes,: she admitted to the outlet. "For her, that would be perfect because she gets her dad and she gets Nathan. These are the two men in her life. I don’t know if Nora would upload just for Nathan and leave her dad behind.”
Fans are already begging for a Season 2 of Amazon Prime's 'Upload'!
After binge-watching the new rom-com series, fans are already anxiously awaiting a Season 2. "Just watched season 1 of #Upload on @PrimeVideo. It was really good. Lots of subtle twists introspection. Can’t wait for Season 2," tweeted one viewer.
"Ok Upload dropped and I was hooked from minute 1. I binged the whole first season last night. Amazing characters and story line that grabs you. Well done. Now when is season 2 dropping?" another person wrote.
While it is still unknown if the streaming service will give fans future episodes, you can rewatch Upload on Amazon Prime now!