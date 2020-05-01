Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Upload'? — New Amazon Prime Series Ends on Cliffhanger!

The new comedy series Upload follows young app developer Nathan (Robbie Amell) who is on the brink of death after a car accident. With advancements in technology, he decides to "upload" his consciousness into a digital paradise called Lakeview. Extravagant hotels, cars, food, and more, Nathan soon finds out that this afterlife is not for the faint of wallet.

In the Amazon Prime series, Nathan meets a woman named Nora (Andy Allo) who acts as his "angel" in the digital sphere. Though she is still alive, the two develop feelings for one another throughout the show. So, do they end up together?

Yes, like everything else in the world, spending eternity in a digital paradise costs money. And, if your wallet isn't fat enough to take on the unlimited data plan, you are able to opt into a 2GB one, which is basically a prison.

Will there be a Season 2 of Amazon's 'Upload'?

Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger, so fans (including us) are already wondering if Amazon Prime will renew the show for an additional season. Seriously, we need to know what happens to Nathan and Nora! While we don't want to give too many spoilers away about the mystery that was uncovered in Season 1, just know that creator Greg Daniels definitely left the door wide open for Nathan and Nora to return.

“I’ve got my fingers and toes crossed because I would love to keep telling Nora’s story," Andy told Stylecaster about the possibility of returning for an additional season. "When I read that final script, I was like, ‘No!’ It leaves you hanging so bad. I feel like it deserves a Season 2. I hope we get that chance to keep telling that story."

She continued: "I would love for her to be her own person and not be saving everybody. She’s trying to save her dad; she’s trying to save Nathan; she’s taking care of her clients. She’s taking care of a lot of people, and I want to see her take care of herself and be not as dependent on others. Be an independent woman!”

Source: Amazon Prime