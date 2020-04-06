Where Was 'Tales From the Loop' Filmed? How a Rural and Futuristic Ohio Was Brought to Life

Where Was 'Tales From the Loop' Filmed? How a Rural and Futuristic Ohio Was Brought to LifeBy Gabrielle Bernardini
The new sci-fi series Tales From the Loop takes place in a rural town in Ohio where the residents live above an experimental physics machine known as The Loop. The futuristic technology has created some unusual side effects such as snow floating upwards instead of down.
The Amazon Prime Video anthology series was adapted from a book of digital paintings by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag.
"I was really taken by the quality of the paintings, but also I felt they were quite emotional," show creator Nathaniel Halpern told The Hollywood Reporter. "There's a poignancy to the image that I responded to. So then the notion of adapting paintings into a TV series on top of that felt wonderfully unique, and it just felt like a wonderful opportunity."
So, how did the Amazon series bring Stålenhag's painting to life? Check out where Tales from the Loop was filmed to create both a rural and a futuristic Ohio.
Where was 'Tales From the Loop' filmed?
The show was filmed in Canada, predominantly in the Saskatchewan province. To bring the rural town to life, the cast and crew shot scenes in the town in Estevan. The series was also shot in the city of Winnipeg and in the town of Morden.
The City of Morden tweeted a filming update in 2019, writing: "Please read an important update regarding the filming of TV series Tales from the Loop in Morden."
The tweet also revealed what streets would be closed during production, and that all businesses would remain open "except some of those who have kindly agreed to portray our 1950's & 80's storefronts."
Viewers even recognized some of the landmarks in Canada. "I've been watching Tales from the Loop on Prime Video, thinking some of the houses and streets look like Winnipeg, so I did a search and it was filmed in Winnipeg and other locations in Manitoba," tweeted one person.
Another added: "Ok... so Tales from the Loop was filmed in Winnipeg... or at least partially. I recognized an extra as one of my colleagues and another from University."
When will Season 2 of Amazon's 'Tales From the Loop' come out?
Though the Amazon series just dropped, fans may be wondering when we can expect additional episodes to air. Unfortunately at this time, the streaming service has yet to renew the anthology series for a Season 2. However, the show's creator revealed that there is an ample amount of material to expand on in Tales From the Loop.
Since each episode follows a resident of the small Ohio town, it's very possible to keep building exciting new storylines. "The Loop itself is this wonderful storytelling generating device and really the town is more the star of the show than anything. So the possibilities are somewhat endless to continue to tell stories about the people who live here," the showrunner revealed to THR.
You can now stream Tales From the Loop on Amazon Prime Video.
