The Futuristic Settings of 'Upload' Actually Exist in Reality

The biggest question mark is of course where Lakeview is. It’s so picturesque and beautiful that we wonder if it’s actually a real place, and guess what? It is! It is the Mohonk Mountain House in Ulster County, N.Y. near New Paltz, per the Poughkeepsie Journal. However, it’s used mostly for exterior shots, (although the cast and crew did reportedly film for four days on location).

The exterior of the Horizon headquarters is also in New York, but in Brooklyn at the Fairway Market on Red Hook.