Is It True That Jamie Dornan’s Wife Has Never Seen 'Fifty Shades of Grey'?

When Fifty Shades of Grey was released in theaters back in 2015, it became a massive hit. The film earned over $570 million worldwide, and Jamie Dornan (Christian Grey) and Dakota Johnson (Anastasia Steele) became household names. The first movie based on E.L. James' novel of the same name had women swooning, and two sequels followed. In 2018, only a few years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie, Fifty Shades Freed, the third movie in the trilogy was released, and fans were loving it!

At one point, Jamie said it was so uncomfortable going out in public because fans of the movie would talk to him as if he was Christian Grey. On an appearance on daytime talk show Ellen , he said, "I'll be in a line at Starbucks, and someone will be like, 'Oh, Mr. Grey.' And I'll literally be holding one of my children." Crazy! Jamie's wife probably wasn't happy with all the fanatical attention her husband was getting.

In an interview with Hunger TV , she admitted that her true passion was music. Amelia told them, “Music has always been really, really important to me. And kind of my biggest passion. And writing is something I’ve always done.”

She also created the soundtrack to the film Mary Shelley, starring Ben Hardy, Elle Fanning, and Tom Sturridge. She is recognized as being one of the top female composers in the music industry. In 2018 she won the Breakthrough Composer of the Year Award at the IFMCA Awards.

That same year she was cast alongside Michael Caine, Joaquin Phoenix, and Kate Winslet in the film Quills, directed by Philip Kaufman. Amelia wasn’t interested in being a movie star and only wanted to make good films. She wanted to have greater control over what she did, so she decided to become a singer. For a while, Amelia made songs for advertisements, and her work in commercials set her up for roles in films. She was chosen to produce the soundtrack for the movie Mum’s List.

Amelia Warner is an English actor and composer. Jamie met Amelia in 2010 and after three years of dating, they married in April 2013. Amelia’s acting journey took off when an agent discovered her while she and her friends acted out a play in Covent Garden, a shopping and entertainment hub located in London’s West End. Amelia landed her first role in 1996 in the drama series Casualty. In 2000 she starred in a BBC adaptation of Lorna Doone.

In 2019 on Mother's Day, Amelia shared a photo of their daughter's shoes, captioning the adorable picture: "So proud of these three glorious girls, it's an honour being their mummy..feeling incredibly lucky today." How cute!

Jamie and Amelia welcomed their first daughter, Dulcie, in 2013. Elva, their middle daughter, is 5 years old, and their youngest, Alberta, is 2. In an interview with the Sunday Times , Jamie talked about being a father and said, "Being a dad is the best. I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by."

Amelia has never seen 'Fifty Shades of Grey.'

Yes, it's true! Actually, Jamie's wife has not seen any of the movies in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. On Ellen, Jamie had been asked how Amelia felt about his character, Christian, and he answered, "I guess I like to think she's more in love with me than that guy. She hasn't seen the pictures or anything." Both the guests and Ellen were surprised. However, Amelia has been on every red carpet for the Fifty Shades of Grey premieres.

Jamie said that he doesn't blame his supportive wife for not seeing the movies. In an interview with USA Today, he said, "She doesn't want to watch this. She's well aware that it's pretend, but it's probably not that comfortable to watch." He even admitted that he wasn't all that comfortable watching his own movie, saying, "There's quite a long shot of my [butt]. I wasn't hugely comfortable with it when I watched it." Well, fans didn't have a problem looking at his butt on the big screen!