Here's the 'Upload' Season 1 Recap You Need Before Starting Season 2

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Upload on Prime Video.

It's been forever and a day since the hit Prime Video series Upload ended its first season (in 2020, to be exact) on a huge cliffhanger. The series was created by comedy mastermind Greg Daniels and follows the world in the year 2033, where a digital afterlife is possible... if you're rich enough to afford it.